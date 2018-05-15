87-year-old man beaten, robbed inside Manhattan bank

EMBED </>More Videos

The attack happened on the Upper West Side.

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The search is on for the man who critically injured an elderly man inside a Manhattan bank.

It happened at the Citibank on 96th and Broadway on the Upper West Side.

Police say the suspect walked up behind the 87-year-old victim, punched him in the head and then stole the money he was holding.

The suspect fled on foot.

The NYPD released video of the attack.

The victim is currently in extremely critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid 40s to early 50s, approximately 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark top with a white shirt underneath, dark pants, dark shoes, a blue cap, large headphones and carrying an umbrella.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberybeatingelder abuseelderlyUpper West SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Severe thunderstorms this afternoon
10 children found living in horrible conditions, police say
Parents furious son named 'Most Likely to Bomb the US'
3-year-old upstages mom's proposal with 'peebomb'
Gas pump explodes in fiery crash in Huntington Station
Meghan Markle's sister says their dad stressed out by press pack
Landscapers discover safe in yard 7 years after it was stolen
Arrest in attempted rape of Inwood woman followed home
Show More
Melania Trump to remain hospitalized through week
Exclusive: Widow of man murdered on Mother's Day speaks out
Nanny gets life in prison in UWS stabbings of 2 children
Woman wearing only bra, panties slams SUV into Queens home
Jay-Z due in court to face SEC in financial probe
More News