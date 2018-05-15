UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --The search is on for the man who critically injured an elderly man inside a Manhattan bank.
It happened at the Citibank on 96th and Broadway on the Upper West Side.
Police say the suspect walked up behind the 87-year-old victim, punched him in the head and then stole the money he was holding.
The suspect fled on foot.
The NYPD released video of the attack.
WANTED: Male, Black, 45-50 yr old, wearing blue cap with headphones for assaulting an 87 yr old male victim inside Citibank at 2650 Broadway on Sunday May 13th at approx. 4:50pm. Please help us ID him. Call 24 Pct's Detective Squad at (212) 678-1863 with any information. pic.twitter.com/KXmpqioBfC— NYPD 24th Precinct (@NYPD24Pct) May 15, 2018
The victim is currently in extremely critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.
The suspect is described as a black man in his mid 40s to early 50s, approximately 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a dark top with a white shirt underneath, dark pants, dark shoes, a blue cap, large headphones and carrying an umbrella.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts