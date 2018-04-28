9-year-old struck, killed by elderly driver in Queens

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) --A 9-year-old was struck and killed by a car making a turn in Queens on Saturday afternoon, police say.
The accident happened around 1 p.m. on 70th Street and Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights. The car kept going and struck the boy.
The child was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and was pronounced dead.
Police say the driver, an 86-year-old man was stopped by people. The investigation is ongoing.
