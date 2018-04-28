9-year-old struck, killed by elderly driver in Queens

Eyewitness News
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) --
A 9-year-old was struck and killed by a car making a turn in Queens on Saturday afternoon, police say.

The accident happened around 1 p.m. on 70th Street and Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights. The car kept going and struck the boy.

The child was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver, an 86-year-old man was stopped by people. The investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentchild killedJackson HeightsNew York CityQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Rally demands answers after alleged shoplifter dies in Stop & Shop altercation
Owner of pit bull that attacked woman arrested for separate harassment charge
Man wearing surgical mask on Long Island robbing spree
Passenger on deadly Southwest flight files lawsuit over 'mental trauma'
Construction on Grand Central Parkway may cause traffic nightmares
Mexican students allegedly dissolved in acid by rapper
'Clean Slate' lets New Yorkers clear old summons warrants
Elderly man hit, killed by sanitation truck while crossing street
Show More
MoviePass changes: Fewer movies per month, same movie only once
Suspect who escaped custody from hospital captured by police
Sources: Ex-boyfriend arrested after NJ woman fatally stabbed
Body found in Kissena Park in Queens ID'd as 17-year-old
Police: Food pantry van stolen from NJ church parking lot
More News