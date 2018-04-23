Actress due in court for bail hearing, called slave 'master' by prosecutors

NEW YORK (WABC) --The former actress accused of helping recruit women as sex slaves into a cult-like organization in upstate New York is due back in court Monday.
A bail hearing will be held for "Smallville" actress Allison Mack, who was charged Friday for sex trafficking after federal prosecutors said she worked as a slave "master."
Mack entered her plea of "not guilty" in federal court in Brooklyn.
Mack starred in The CW network's "Smallville," a show about the early life of Superman that ended in 2011.
Prosecutors say she helped recruit sex slaves for leader Keith Raniere and his group called NXIVM. He sold himself as a self-improvement guru to the stars.
