Alcohol level in air at fraternity party registers on Breathalyzer

BETHESDA, Maryland --
Police say so much alcohol was being consumed at an American University off-campus party that the air inside the house registered a .01 on a Breathalyzer.

Officers broke up the party at a house in Bethesda, Maryland last month, where around 70 underage kids were attending a "Tequila Tuesday" party inside.

Eight people locked themselves in a bathroom while another person jumped out of a second story window in an effort to avoid officers.

Police charged the six residents with 126 counts each of supplying alcohol to minors. All six charged are enrolled at American University and belong to the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity there.

