MISSING PERSON

Alert issued for missing woman who may have been abducted in Paterson, NJ

By Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has been reported missing and may have been abducted.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said 24-year-old Shanaya Coley, of Paterson, was injured and possibly abducted in her own vehicle, a gray 2013 Nissan Altima with New Jersey plates: R74-HRX.

Police released this photo of the car:



Coley was last seen December 5 at about 10:49 p.m. in the area of Colonial Avenue in Paterson.

Prosecutors said this is a very active investigation right now, and officers are out looking for her.

Anyone with information about Coley or if they spot her car, they should call Det. Sgt. Marco Aliano at 862-849-6019 or the Paterson Police Department at 973-321-1120.



