Amber Alert canceled: 7-month-old baby found safe, father arrested in North Carolina

Carl and Emma Kennedy

DANVILLE, Virginia --
Danville Police confirmed that 7-month-old Emma Kennedy has been found safe and her father has been arrested after an Amber Alert was issued on Monday.

Police said that Emma appears to be in good health and is being evaluated at a local hospital.

The Amber Alert was issued for the baby Monday morning after police said her father, 51-year-old Carl Kennedy, assaulted her mother at a Virginia gas station.

Kennedy, a registered sex offender in North Carolina, allegedly then took the child and fled in a gold Suzuki with NC license tag number EKZ-5093.

Officers confirmed a previous report of a man trying to sell a baby in Durham was "not a credible lead" and deemed it unrelated.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amber alertmissing childrensex offendernorth carolina newsVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News