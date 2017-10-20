Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old boy in New York

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 3-month-old baby boy in New York state.Authorities in Troy issued the alert after they say Donavan Bragg was abducted near Spring Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Friday.He had last been seen with 40-year-old Frank Bragg and 36-year-old Amanda Rua. It is unclear where the boy was found, and no details have been released as to his condition.Police say the suspects took off with the baby under circumstances that led them to believe he was in imminent danger.Anyone with any additional information on this abduction is asked to call the Troy City Police Department at (866) NYS-AMBER.