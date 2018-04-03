PORT JEFFERSON STATION, Suffolk County (WABC) --Police in Suffolk County are searching for the suspects behind an armed robbery at a pharmacy.
It happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the CVS pharmacy on Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station.
The suspects fled with drugs and cash.
Police chased after the suspects who were in a 2016 Mercedes Benz, but they got away.
Investigators believe the same suspects may be behind a string of similar robberies.
