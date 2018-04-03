Armed robbery at CVS in Port Jefferson Station, suspects get away after police chase

EMBED </>More Videos

Police in Suffolk County believe the suspects may have struck other pharmacies.

Eyewitness News
PORT JEFFERSON STATION, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Police in Suffolk County are searching for the suspects behind an armed robbery at a pharmacy.

It happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the CVS pharmacy on Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station.

The suspects fled with drugs and cash.

Police chased after the suspects who were in a 2016 Mercedes Benz, but they got away.

Investigators believe the same suspects may be behind a string of similar robberies.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
armed robberyrobberypharmaceuticalscvsPort Jefferson StationSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-year-old dies in Queens apartment, stepfather questioned
Yankees try for take 2 of home opener
Gas station owner to split Mega Millions winnings with workers
Global stocks fall on US-China trade tensions, tech scrutiny
Alleged stalker arrested after breaking into NJ mayor's home
White House a possible location for Trump-Putin meeting
SUV cliff crash that killed family may have been intentional act
Delivery man crushed by makeshift hoist at NYC supermarket
Show More
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
Judge who admitted he's serial panty stealer suspended
Police: Exchange student built gun from parts bought online
Couple forced child to drink toilet water, police say
Police rescue 3 people from burning building in East Harlem
More News
Top Video
Ready for an off-road adventure in a new Jeep?
Celebrate Easter with gigantic Peeps milkshake
3-year-old dies in Queens apartment, stepfather questioned
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video