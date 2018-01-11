Arrest in hit-and-run that killed elderly woman leaving church in Flushing

By
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
Police arrested a woman in the hit-and-run death of a 77-year-old woman who was on her way home from church.

Geum Min, 58, was arrested in the hit-and-run death of Jum Sim Yim. Yim was struck on Parsons Boulevard in Flushing between 32nd and 33rd avenues just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

She was found lying on the side of the road. She lived just a block away from where she was hit.

Yim was taken to Flushing Hospital and pronounced dead.

Min is now facing charges that include leaving the scene of an accident, failure to yield to a pedestrian, and failure to exercise due care.

"What evil person would just hit-and-run? You know?" said the victim's daughter, Mimi Yim.

The victim's children say Yim had just left church after praying on Parsons Boulevard, like she did every morning, when someone struck her, killed her and just drove away.

"Imagine your mother, your grandmother, any special person laying on that floor..what would you do?" said Mimi, the victim's daughter.

Her daughter Mimi tearfully remembered their last conversation, moments before her mom set out for church.

"Early this morning, when I told her to dress warm, before she left," she said.

"I think it's horrible, I feel so sorry about her," a resident said.
"Oh my goodness, I'm so sorry to hear that, so very sorry," another said. "It's a very busy area here."

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runpedestrian killedelderly womanFlushingQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Hit-and-run kills elderly woman leaving church
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News