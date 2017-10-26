Seven people are under arrest on Thursday after police say they were responsible for the sale of heroin and fentanyl in the Bronx that was branded under the name "Pray for Death".Investigators say the suspects sold what they claimed was heroin to undercover officers 15 times this year. But laboratory testing showed the suspects were really selling heroin mixed with fentanyl, and in some cases fentanyl alone.Billy Perez, Stanley Sacarillo, Hector Figueroa, Marlyn Cruz, Ellen Natter, Kathleen Dunn and John Donohue were charged with varying counts of conspiracy, criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, attempted criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.Authorities with the New York Police Department and Drug Enforcement Agency began their investigation in the Fordham Manor section in April due to the high rate of overdoses in the area.A search of Perez's home on Wednesday yielded nearly $200,000 in cash and 215 glassine envelopes of the "Pray for Death" branded heroin and fentanyl combo drug.Police also discovered another 100 glassine envelopes of the drugs in Figueroa's home.