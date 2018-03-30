LEGO to the Auto Show!

NEW YORK AUTO SHOW

MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --
Stop by Ford at the New York International Auto Show to build your very own LEGO race car driver.

At this family-friendly exhibit, pick out race pants, race jackets, funny faces and hair or helmets to build a LEGO man or woman. Fun for all ages!

Stop by Ford to join in on the fun at the New York International Auto Show through April 8.

