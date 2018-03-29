2018 AUTO SHOW

PHOTOS: Hot new rides at 2018 New York International Auto Show

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wabc"><span>WABC</span></div><span class="caption-text">Alfa Romeo 4C Spider at the 2018 New York International Auto Show. (Domenick Candelieri)</span></div>
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The 2018 New York International Auto Show has rolled into town.

More than four floors of displays from automakers around the world will feature the newest vehicles and latest futuristic concept cars.

Check out the photos of some of the hottest new vehicles on display this year.

The event runs from March 30 through April 8. Click here for more details.

