The $4-million car at the New York International Auto Show

Check out the new Lamborghini at the New York International Auto Show

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
The New York International Auto Show features vehicles of all types, but only a select few will be able to drive away in this one!

The $4-million Lamborghini Centenario is a celebration of the automakers 100th anniversary.

The Centenario is 100% carbon and goes zero-to-60 in 2.9 seconds.

Only 20 have been built worldwide.

See one up close at the New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center March 30 through April 8.
