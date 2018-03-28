NEW YORK AUTO SHOW

Watch "In the Fast Lane" at New York International Auto Show

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
The New York Auto show returns for its 118th anniversary on March 30th, featuring an incredible collection of cutting-edge design and extraordinary innovation.

More than four floors of displays from the world's automakers will feature the newest vehicles and latest futuristic concept cars.

 
Watch it only on ABC7NY March 31st.

Join Lee Goldberg, Ryan Field, Amy Freeze for your inside look at the auto show! "In the Fast Lane: New York International Auto Show" airs only on Channel 7 and abc7NY.com this Saturday from 7pm until 8pm.

The event itself runs through Sunday, April 8th with nearly 1,000 cars and trucks on display at North America's first and largest-attended auto show - dating all the way back to 1900.

LOCATION: Jacob Javits Convention Center 11th ave between 34th and 40th Streets
SHOW DATES AND TIMES: Friday, March 30th, 2018 through Sunday April 8th. Monday - Saturday: 10am - 10pm * (Sundays: 10am - 7pm - including Easter Sunday)*
TICKETS: http://www.autoshowny.com/tickets/

COST:
Adults: $17
Children ages 3-13: $7

Children two-years-old and under can enter for free with a paying adult family member
Group ticket options available.
SCHEDULE: Full list of events

PHOTOS: See the show's long list of Vehicle Galleries here.

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
