Babysitter arrested after leaving 2 children in car at Atlantic City

EMBED </>More Videos

Babysitter arrested after children left in car. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on August 2, 2018.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey --
A babysitter has been arrested for leaving two children in a car while she went into a casino to apply for a job.

Police say a patron found a 6-year-old wandering the garage at Atlantic City's Ocean Resort Casino around 3 p.m. Monday and notified security.

Authorities located the vehicle that the child had left and found a baby less than 1-year-old inside.

Officers remained on the scene for more than an hour attempting to locate their babysitter, 23-year-old Shaun Saunders.

She was placed under arrest once she returned to the garage. Police say she also had marijuana in her possession.

The children were turned over to their mother.

Saunders has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newschildrenchild left in carAtlantic CitycasinoNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News