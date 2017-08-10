CHILD ENDANGERMENT

Babysitters seen putting 7 month old in fridge

EMBED </>More Videos

Two teen babysitters seen putting baby in fridge

DANVERS, Massachusetts --
Two teen babysitters are facing charges of assault and child endangerment after a video shows them putting a baby inside a refrigerator.

The incident was caught on Snapchat.

Police said one of the Snaps show the 7 month old's caregivers, including the tot's cousin, put the girl in the refrigerator, close the door and laugh.

The baby didn't spend too long inside, and she wasn't hurt.

While she said she's "speechless" over the whole stunt, the child's mother said she knows her niece didn't intend to do harm.

"Kids do stupid things," said the mom who only went by Bonnie. "I know she wouldn't hurt my daughter and that wasn't her intentions. I think it was all foolishness, stupidity."

After the ordeal, the mother said she is not allowing her niece to babysit her daughter.

Related Topics:
babyapplianceschild endangermentMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
Police: Mom left special needs son, 10, in woods
Baby sitters accused of putting flea-infested kids in U-Haul
2 women wanted for using little girl to steal from Bayonne stores
Dad who once left daughter in restaurant now accused of punching her
Police: Woman who put meth in child's mouth charged with attempted murder
More child endangerment
Top Stories
High school football player suffers fatal injury at practice
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old girl's face at sleepover
Woman slashed while using Brooklyn library computer
Thursday marks end of an era for Webster Hall
Teen slashed in face on subway platform runs into Bloomingdale's for help
Thousands of frozen pizza boxes strewn across highway
Wedding venue's closure in NJ for repairs sends brides scrambling
Services to be held for victim of Queens package explosion
Show More
Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winner
Elderly woman killed in Crown Heights apartment fire
Wake held for ivy league student after drowning near Cornell
Search on for man who robbed The Meatball Shop in Williamsburg
SUV crashes into restaurant in Eagleswood, killing 2
More News
Top Video
Teen slashed in face on subway platform runs into Bloomingdale's for help
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old girl's face at sleepover
Search on for man who robbed The Meatball Shop in Williamsburg
Wake held for ivy league student after drowning near Cornell
More Video