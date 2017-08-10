Babysitters seen putting 7 month old in fridge

Two teen babysitters are facing charges of assault and child endangerment after a video shows them putting a baby inside a refrigerator.The incident was caught on Snapchat.Police said one of the Snaps show the 7 month old's caregivers, including the tot's cousin, put the girl in the refrigerator, close the door and laugh.The baby didn't spend too long inside, and she wasn't hurt.While she said she's "speechless" over the whole stunt, the child's mother said she knows her niece didn't intend to do harm."Kids do stupid things," said the mom who only went by Bonnie. "I know she wouldn't hurt my daughter and that wasn't her intentions. I think it was all foolishness, stupidity."After the ordeal, the mother said she is not allowing her niece to babysit her daughter.