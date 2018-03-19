Mark Dombroski is on the island for a rugby tour with the university.
He was last seen on the island at The Dog House bar at 12 a.m. He was due to leave Bermuda Sunday.
Police said there is concern for his wellbeing.
A fourth, more recent, photo of missing 19 year old American visitor Mark Dombroski. If you know his whereabouts, please contact police on 295-0011 immediately. pic.twitter.com/wGcQqCHOXO— BermudaPoliceService (@BermudaPolice) March 18, 2018
Dombroski is a graduate of Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware and is currently a freshman at St. Joe's University.
Bermuda Rugby are offering a $1,000 reward for information regarding Dombroski's whereabouts.
