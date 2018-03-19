MISSING MAN

Bermuda police searching for missing St. Joseph's University student

The Bermuda Police Service is searching for a missing 19-year-old St. Joseph's University student.

Mark Dombroski is on the island for a rugby tour with the university.

He was last seen on the island at The Dog House bar at 12 a.m. He was due to leave Bermuda Sunday.

Police said there is concern for his wellbeing.



Dombroski is a graduate of Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware and is currently a freshman at St. Joe's University.

Bermuda Rugby are offering a $1,000 reward for information regarding Dombroski's whereabouts.

