Bicyclist fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Mount Hope, Bronx

Police are still searching for the driver in the fatal crash.

MOUNT HOPE, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for the driver who hit a bicyclist in the Bronx and left him to die.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Monday night on Webster Avenue in Mount Hope.

Police say the driver of a box truck hit the 46-year-old cyclist and kept going.

The driver eventually got onto the Cross Bronx Expressway and was last seen heading south towards New Jersey.

The bicyclist died and investigators have not yet released his name.

