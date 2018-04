Binghamton freshman found fatally stabbed in campus residence

Police are investigating the deadly stabbing of a Binghamton University freshman who died Sunday.Binghamton University police do not believe it was a random attack.Joao Souza, who graduated from Blind Brook High School in Rye Brook, was identified as the victim. Authorities say he was attacked in Windham Hall, a campus residence hall.Police say the suspect, a student at the school, has been arrested.This is the second student to be murdered this school year at Binghamton University.Hayley Anderson, of Westbury, Long Island, was found dead in an off-campus home in March.The Blind Brook School District, where Souza graduated from last year, released the following statement:----------