Binghamton freshman found fatally stabbed in campus residence

BINGHAMTON, New York (WABC) --Police are investigating the deadly stabbing of a Binghamton University freshman who died Sunday.
Binghamton University police do not believe it was a random attack.
Joao Souza, who graduated from Blind Brook High School in Rye Brook, was identified as the victim. Authorities say he was attacked in Windham Hall, a campus residence hall.
Police say the suspect, a student at the school, has been arrested.
This is the second student to be murdered this school year at Binghamton University.
Hayley Anderson, of Westbury, Long Island, was found dead in an off-campus home in March.
The Blind Brook School District, where Souza graduated from last year, released the following statement:
Dear Members of the Blind Brook Community,
I regret to inform you that Joao Souza, a Blind Brook Class of 2017 graduate and Binghamton University freshman engineering student, was stabbed to death late last night. The family has been notified and has requested privacy.
The crisis team at the Middle/High School has convened and a plan is in place to provide counseling to students and staff who may be in need. Should the need arise, students may contact their guidance counselor for assistance. The MS/HS school psychologist and social worker are also available to provide assistance. If you believe your child is in need of emotional support and concerned that they will not pursue assistance independently, please contact your child's counselor directly.
Please remember Joao and his family in your prayers.
Sincerely,
Jonathan Ross
Superintendent of Schools
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts