BODY CAMERAS

Body cameras show deadly NYPD officer-involved shooting in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the latest on the footage of the Bronx shooting.

By Eyewitness News
TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
The NYPD has released dramatic body camera video that shows the officer-involved shooting of an emotionally disturbed, knife-wielding man in the Bronx.

The incident happened November 13 at a halfway house on Hughes Avenue in the Tremont section.

The video shows the deadly confrontation between two NYPD officers and the man, who police said already stabbed two female security guards. Both officers were wearing a body cam at the time.

The first officer, identified as Officer Shawn Lauftus -- an 11-year veteran -- fired six times after telling the man to drop the knife 19 times.

The second officer, identified as Nicole Krause -- a 1 1/2-year veteran -- fired three times.

The department said the officers fired after the man, identified as 67-year-old Cornel Lockhart, stepped toward them. He died at the scene.

NYPD officials are now investigating if the shooting was justified.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
deadly shootingofficer involved shootingbody camerasTremontBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BODY CAMERAS
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cam footage of NYPD shooting
Video: Officer shoots at actor playing bank robber
Dramatic rescue caught on police officer's body camera
NYPD releases bodycam footage of deadly police shooting
More body cameras
Top Stories
School stabbing suspect released after judge lowers bail
Matt Lauer fired for 'inappropriate sexual behavior'
Police questioning person of interest in nurse stabbing
Newborn's body found as family puts up Christmas lights
Dog stolen at gunpoint while being walked in NJ
Garrison Keillor fired over alleged improper behavior
Fisherman rescued after becoming stuck in marsh for 17 hours
Homeless hero to get new home, dream truck, trust funds
Show More
Tampa serial killings suspect has ties to NY area
Thousands of flights without pilots after scheduling glitch
Breastfeeding mom at Disneyland sparks mixed reaction
Suspect charged in Galleria Mall shooting that injured 2
Search continues for missing North Carolina girl
More News
Top Video
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu from sweet to savory
Tampa serial killings suspect has ties to NY area
GOP tax overhaul bill takes crucial step ahead
Matt Lauer fired for 'inappropriate sexual behavior'
More Video