The NYPD has released dramatic body camera video that shows the officer-involved shooting of an emotionally disturbed, knife-wielding man in the Bronx.The incident happened November 13 at a halfway house on Hughes Avenue in the Tremont section.The video shows the deadly confrontation between two NYPD officers and the man, who police said already stabbed two female security guards. Both officers were wearing a body cam at the time.The first officer, identified as Officer Shawn Lauftus -- an 11-year veteran -- fired six times after telling the man to drop the knife 19 times.The second officer, identified as Nicole Krause -- a 1 1/2-year veteran -- fired three times.The department said the officers fired after the man, identified as 67-year-old Cornel Lockhart, stepped toward them. He died at the scene.NYPD officials are now investigating if the shooting was justified.