Body found in attic Saturday after Friday morning's Queens fire

John Del Giorno reports 1 person was seriously injured.

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
FDNY officials have just discovered a body in the attic of a Queens building where a fire broke out Friday.

The fire started just after 5 a.m. on 40-46 Case Street in Elmhurst.

When FDNY officials re-entered the home on Saturday they discovered the body of a 39-year-old man inside.

The man's identity has not yet been released, but family members say he was a hard-working immigrant who was also attending night school.



The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

