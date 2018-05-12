Body found in attic Saturday after Friday morning's Queens fire

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --FDNY officials have just discovered a body in the attic of a Queens building where a fire broke out Friday.
The fire started just after 5 a.m. on 40-46 Case Street in Elmhurst.
When FDNY officials re-entered the home on Saturday they discovered the body of a 39-year-old man inside.
The man's identity has not yet been released, but family members say he was a hard-working immigrant who was also attending night school.
Cops say body found today in attic of a 2-story residential building that was burned by a fire yesterday morning. Fire Marshall on scene on Case Street in Elmhurst, Queens. Family members of missing man say he was a hard-working immigrant who was also attending night school. pic.twitter.com/67kdxBw00O— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) May 13, 2018
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
