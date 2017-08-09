Boiling water poured on 11-year-old girl's face at sleepover in Bronx

BRONX (WABC) --
An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured when another girl at a sleepover poured boiling water on her as she slept.

It happened on Findlay Avenue in the Bronx.

A 12-year-old girl was hosting the sleepover and there was an adult home at the time of the incident.

11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt fell asleep on couch, then at 4 a.m. she awoke to the 12-year-old girl allegedly pouring the boiling water on her.

Merritt was taken to Harlem Hospital with serious burns. She's currently in stable condition.



The 12-year-old girl is charged as a juvenile and the case will be handled in family court.
