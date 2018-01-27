Young boy found home alone in the Bronx, living in despicable conditions

Josh Einiger has more on how a boy was discovered home alone in despicable conditons in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) --
A mother and father are under arrest after police found their 5-year-old son home alone in the Bronx, living in despicable conditions.

A Fed-Ex worker making a delivery to the apartment in the Kingsbridge section on Friday noticed the child by himself.

The deliveryman then went out and hunted down a police officer. The child told police that his parents had not been home since Thursday night.

The apartment was full of feces on the wall, and was infested with rats and roaches.

The parents have three other children - 13-year-old and 12-year-old girls and a 15-year-old boy. Only the 5-year-old boy was left home alone.

The mother, 48-year-old Charlotte Lewis, a nurse at Montefiore Hospital was charged with four counts of failure to exercise control of a minor. The father, 59-year-old Wilfred Lewis, an MTA employee was charged with endangering a child and four counts of failure to exercise control of a minor.

All four children are now in the custody of the Administration for Children's Services.

ACS' Deputy Commissioner for External Affairs Eric Ferrero released a statement:
"Our top priority is protecting the safety and well-being of all children in New York City. We are working with the NYPD to investigate this incident, and the safety of all of the other children who were in this home has been secured."

