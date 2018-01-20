NEW BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) --Two Boy Scout volunteers on Staten Island are under arrest after police say they found a massive stash of heroin in one of their homes in the New Brighton section.
Alan Soler, 44, and Kevin Saunders, 25, are facing numerous charges.
Police say there were two small children in the home at the time of the arrests.
The Boy Scouts Organization released a statement saying,
"The Greater New York Councils of the Boy Scouts has taken immediate action to separate from these two parent volunteers, placing Saunders on a list of ineligible volunteers and Soler on a list of parents who cannot participate in our programs."
