A 6-year-old child was slashed with a box-cutter inside of a mosque in the Bronx.Police say a man ran inside and cut the child on the forehead at the Masjid Salam mosque in Longwood.However, the victim may have not been the intended target. The slasher may have been running away from a street fight and accidentally injured the boy.The suspect ran away from the mosque and is currently on the loose.