Boyfriend shoots girlfriend in East Village murder-suicide near Cooper Union

Adam A. Stephan
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police say two people were shot in front of 62 Cooper Square in the East Village.

The shooting happened at 7:55 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the two are boyfriend and girlfriend. Witnesses say the man walked up to the woman and shot her, then shot himself. They were both taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. No further information was released on the victims.
Police are investigating.

Cooper Union released a statement saying they don't believe the shooting involved any members of the Cooper Union community.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
