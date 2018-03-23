BREAKING NYC Firefighter killed in Harlem fire

A firefighter died while battling a five alarm fire in Harlem late last night.The fire broke out in the basement of a building on St. Nicholas Avenue just before 11 p.m.As flames spread, a firefighter became trapped.He was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Three other firefighters suffered minor injuries.The building is home to the former St. Nick's Jazz Pub, which closed in 2011.It was being used to film "Motherless in Brooklyn," starring Edward Norton.The actor was at the scene of the fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation.We are expecting a news conference with Mayor de Blasio and Fire Commissioner Nigro this morning.Stay with Eyewitness News for updates throughout the morning.