Brooklyn teacher charged with having sexual relationship with student

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A teacher in Brooklyn has been charged with having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student.

According to police, 34-year-old Andre Braddy had sexual encounters with the student in the school bathroom for at least a month.

Braddy was an 8th grade mathematics and advanced algebra teacher at the Lenox Academy, PS 235 in Canarsie since September 2015.

He is charged with criminal sex act, act in a manner injurious to a child, and sex abuse.

The Department of Education released a statement:
"These deeply disturbing allegations have no place in our schools and he was immediately removed from the school. He will remain away from students pending the outcome of the investigation and we will pursue his removal from payroll as soon as legally possible."
