NJ Transit bus driver under investigation after counting cash while driving

SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) --
New Jersey Transit officials are investigating a bus driver who was captured on video allegedly counting cash while driving.

"We are committed to taking swift and appropriate disciplinary action upon the completion of our investigation," NJ Transit said in a statement.

Passenger Ashton Smith captured the incident and posted it Saturday on Twitter, saying the New York-bound bus was traveling through Secaucus that evening when the driver started sorting money.

NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder says the agency is investigating and that NJ Transit has explicit rules that prohibit bus drivers from counting money or tickets while driving.

The name of the driver has not been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus driverbusmoneynjtransitnew jersey transitSecaucusHudson County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 NYPD officers die in wedding-night car crash
Exclusive: Inside the NYPD's Strategic Response Group
Video of suspected wallet thieves in Manhattan
NJ officer delivers baby deer after mom killed by car
Lava reaches ocean in Hawaii, creating toxic cloud over island
NJ principal apologizes for prom ticket language
10-year-old girl killed in NJ bus crash laid to rest
NJ ramps up efforts after spike in Lyme disease cases
Show More
Dog tased by officers investigating domestic dispute
Student: TX gunman repeated 'another one bites the dust'
Mayor de Blasio preparing for marijuana legalization
NYPD investigating sex allegations against Mario Batali
Patricia Morison, Broadway and Hollywood star, dies at 103
More News