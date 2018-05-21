Bus driver COUNTS MONEY and drives Secaucus Route 3 to Lincoln tunnel @NJTRANSIT #36474 bus #9015 @NBCNews @jonathan4ny pic.twitter.com/bqFnzEYc95 — aston smith kitchen (@kitchendeziner) May 19, 2018

New Jersey Transit officials are investigating a bus driver who was captured on video allegedly counting cash while driving."We are committed to taking swift and appropriate disciplinary action upon the completion of our investigation," NJ Transit said in a statement.Passenger Ashton Smith captured the incident and posted it Saturday on Twitter, saying the New York-bound bus was traveling through Secaucus that evening when the driver started sorting money.NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder says the agency is investigating and that NJ Transit has explicit rules that prohibit bus drivers from counting money or tickets while driving.The name of the driver has not been released.----------