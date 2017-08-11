BUSINESS

Applebee's, IHOP to close up to 160 restaurants

EMBED </>More Videos

Applebee's and IHOP to close up to 160 restaurants: Rick Williams reports during Action News at noon on August 11, 2017. (Shutterstock)

NEW YORK --
The parent company of Applebee's and IHOP plans to close as many as 160 locations of the two restaurant chains.

Dine Equity could shut down more than 100 Applebee's and 25 IHOP restaurants this year.

Both chains have been hit by a slowdown in the casual dining industry as customers shift to eateries with faster service.

The company did not yet specify which locations might close or how many employees could be effected.

There are currently about 12,000 Applebee's and 1,700 IHOP locations open worldwide.

Related Topics:
businessfoodrestaurantbusinessfinance
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Cuomo kicks off next phase of LGA project
Disney launching streaming service, pulling content off Netflix
Telemarketing company hit with $82M fine over illegal robocalls
Dow Jones closes above 22K points for first time
More Business
Top Stories
NYPD: Man tries to rape woman in Walgreens bathroom
Police: Intoxicated man urinated on family at concert
1 dead, 2 hurt when small plane crashes at end of runway
Hoverboard fire damages family's new home
Funeral services set for LI football player; Donations surge
Jogger fatally struck by car at intersection, driver charged
Trump warns US 'locked and loaded;' North Korea readies missiles
Bomb shelters selling fast after Trump, North Korea threats
Show More
Mom of boiling water victim: "I want justice..."
Police investigating after NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn
Body recovered after dad gives daughter his life vest following jet ski accident
Britney Spears stops performance when man rushes stage
Hours-old baby found outside covered in ants
More News
Top Video
Trump warns US 'locked and loaded;' North Korea readies missiles
Britney Spears stops performance when man rushes stage
Eyewitness News Update
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $393M, Powerball now at $356M
More Video