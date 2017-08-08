It’s going to be a beautiful front door to New York. pic.twitter.com/zNNCpWLUYG — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 8, 2017

It's going to be a beautiful front door to New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in kicking off the next phase of renovating LaGuardia Airport in Flushing, Queens on Tuesday.Phase 2 is replacing Delta's aging terminal with a state-of-the-art facility.Delta's new terminal at LGA will consist of 37 gates located on four concourses connected by a centralized check-in lobby, security checkpoint, and baggage claim.Of the 37 gates, 33 will have access to dual taxi lanes, which will greatly improve airfield efficiency, resulting in reduced taxi time to and from the gate before take-off and after landing."LaGuardia is a pillar of New York's transportation network, but for too long the airport has been unworthy of New York State," Cuomo said.Delta announced last month that it would fund the bulk of the project, which will cost an estimated $4 billion. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey contributing up to $600 million of the cost.Delta's redesigned terminal is on top of the already underway $4 billion project renovating the airport's central terminal.All of the work should be completed by 2026.