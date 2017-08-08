BUSINESS

Disney launching streaming service, pulling content off Netflix

EMBED </>More Videos

Disney is launching streaming services for both its movies and live sports, shaking up how it interacts with viewers as it navigates a changing media landscape. (AP Photo/Ric Francis)

LOS ANGELES --
Disney is launching its own streaming service and will be pulling its content off Netflix.

Disney announced it will end its distribution agreement with Netflix beginning in 2019.

The company announced on Tuesday it acquired majority ownership of BAMTech for $1.58 billion and will launch ESPN-branded multi-sport streaming in 2018. The service, to be delivered through the ESPN app, will offer baseball, hockey, soccer and tennis matches, as well as college sports.

That will be followed by a Disney-branded streaming service in 2019 that will exclusively offer animated and live-action Disney and Pixar movies, starting with releases such as "Toy Story 4" and the sequel to "Frozen."

"The media landscape is increasingly defined by direct relationships between content creators and consumers, and our control of BAMTech's full array of innovative technology will give us the power to forge those connections, along with the flexibility to quickly adapt to shifts in the market," said Disney CEO Bob Iger in a statement. "This acquisition and the launch of our direct-to-consumer services mark an entirely new growth strategy for the Company, one that takes advantage of the incredible opportunity that changing technology provides us to leverage the strength of our great brands."

Disney says the service will be available in "multiple markets" outside the U.S. as well, taking advantage of Disney's global name recognition. Information about pricing was not disclosed.

Disney is the parent company of this station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessdisneytechnologynetflixu.s. & worldentertainment
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Cuomo kicks off next phase of LGA project
Telemarketing company hit with $82M fine over illegal robocalls
Dow Jones closes above 22K points for first time
Customer: Target sells vacuum cleaner box filled with rocks, chili, towels
More Business
Top Stories
President Trump: North Korea will be 'met with fire and fury' if threats continue
Country music legend Glen Campbell dies at 81
Suspect riding bicycle wanted in string of yellow cab robberies
Newlyweds want to meet couple who crashed wedding, left gift
Police: Mom left special needs son, 10, in woods
Female employees at The Plaza Hotel file lawsuit, claiming rape culture
Singer Sinead O'Connor pleads for help, says she's living in NJ motel
Rats overtaking playgrounds on Upper West Side
Show More
Suspect poses as customer, then tries to rape spa employee
Broadway legend Barbara Cook dies
Newly ordained priest charged with groping teenage girl
Woman gets death sentence after leaving cousin to die in plastic box
Cuomo kicks off next phase of LGA project
More News
Top Video
'Bachelorette' finale proposal causes outrage among fans
Huge fentanyl and heroin bust on UWS
Dog's ashes stolen off Staten Island woman's front porch
Eyewitness News Update
More Video