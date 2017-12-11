7 ON YOUR SIDE

Meal service leaves Gramercy couple out thousands

By and Steve J. Livingstone
GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan (WABC) --
The Gramercy Park couple thought they were getting a dinner deal from an home food delivery service. But when the meals stopped coming, they called 7 On Your Side and Nina Pineda to help settle their tab.

Eddie and Eliza Kapitan try to eat healthy. They thought they found a great solution to fit their busy lifestyles. Eliza said Brooklyn-based Hearty Meals, sends pre-made, plant-based, gluten-free meals for her, plus organic healthy meat options for him.

"We are are both working professionals," pointed out Eliza Kapitan. "We don't have a lot of time for meal prep. We thought this would be great."

After trying out the food, the busy professionals were hooked. In August, they signed up for two meal plans paying in full up front for two months of meals.

"We paid $4,571.44." Eddie Kapitan says he paid in full because he got a discount.

But just 27 days into the plan, they say their deliveries abruptly stopped.

"They (Hearty Meals) had told us there was an accident in the kitchen," Eddie said.

A week later Eddie says the company went radio silent. "They didn't return calls. They wouldn't answer the phone or return emails.".

They're owed a refund, hard to swallow, of more than $3,500.

So we contacted Hearty Meals. Its owner acknowledged he owed his customers money, blaming kitchen problems for the interruption. He promised to pay back promptly. And within =two days, the Kapitans got the check.

When you try to go on the Hearty Meals website it states it's temporarily shutdown. But the owner told us he hopes to open again.

The big takeaway? When you're signing up for any service, even though there might be a discount advantage, there's always a risk paying for anything in full, up front. Be extra wary when you're weighing these types of offers from start-ups and/or companies with a limited track record.

----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Send us your questions, issues, and story ideas to Nina by filling out the form above, by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697.

If using the app, click here to send us a news tip
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessmeal delivery7 On Your SideGramercy ParkManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
7 ON YOUR SIDE
7 On Your Side helps a Brooklyn senior after ID thieves drain bank account
7 On Your Side: Prevent ID theft while holiday shopping
Family finally home after Sandy, but still missing insurance payout
Selling on Craigslist? Here's how not to get taken
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
CVS expands into insurance with deal to buy Aetna
Newark residents, in the dark for weeks, ask for help
Arby's to buy Buffalo Wild Wings in $2.4B deal
WABC-TV IS MOST WATCHED IN NEW YORK AND THE NATION
More Business
Top Stories
5 hurt, suspect survives NYC attempted suicide terror attack
NYC terror attack: What we know about the suspect
These hero police officers took down the NYC bomb suspect
Video: Surveillance shows explosion inside NYC subway tunnel
Witnesses describe controlled chaos after terror attack
PHOTOS: Pipe bomb explosion in Midtown Manhattan
NYPD beefs up security in wake of NYC terror attack
'The Chew' co-host accused of sexual misconduct
Show More
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of 8-year-old girl
3 Trump accusers speak out, call for congressional probe
Christmas decorations vandals caught on camera
Thief swipes jewelry out of employee's hands at LI mall
Body cam video shows man beg before officer killed him
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pipe bomb explosion in Midtown Manhattan
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
More Photos