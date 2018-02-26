BUSINESS

Construction project taking toll on business owners in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan reports on a construction project that's hurting Queens business owners.

By
MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) --
A group of small businesses in Queens are furious that a construction project outside their doors is delayed, costing them customers.

For 13 years, the dinner rush was packed at 6:30 at Tropical Restaurant in Middle Village.

But not anymore, and Steven Vinas doesn't know how long he can keep the place open.

"I'm sinking," he said. "I don't know what to do, I really don't know what to do."

The problem is a construction project right outside his door that snarls traffic and blocks off parking spaces for potential customers.

Cars seem to sit forever idling away the time, waiting for the traffic agents to finally wave them through.

The construction started more than a year ago, and a few months ago work just stopped. Nobody knows when it might start up again.

"It's my employees too, it trickles down," said Vinas. "Everybody's got families, we all have kids, it's a nightmare."

And not just for Tropical. Eddie Bloom owns a strip mall across the street.

"It's crushing because people just aren't gonna come here," he said. "People are avoiding this particular area because it's too inconvenient to move around."

The tables are empty at Tropical, but the mortgage is due and payroll comes Friday.

"I have a loyal staff, they were with me for 13 years and this is my baby," Steven said. He wants to keep paying everyone and wants to get through this, but he doesn't know if his customers are coming back.

"This is a sinking ship, am I gonna go down with the ship?", he said.

The Department of Transportation issued a statement about the construction project:
"As you know, safety is our number one priority. Mugrose was determined to be the lowest responsible bidder per NYC PPB rules, and their experience and qualifications were deemed satisfactory per NYC PPB rules. Mugrose also explained their bid numbers to DOTs satisfaction; therefore they were awarded the bid. The contractor was in default of the terms of performance in the contract, and the contractor's bonding agency is in the process of rebidding the project to a contractor who will complete remaining work. Discussions continue with all involved parties and a new schedule will be submitted after the new firm is under contract."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessbusinessconstructionrestaurantMiddle VillageQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Weinstein Co. expected to file bankruptcy after talks fail
Here Are The 6 Newest Businesses To Open In The West Village
Muay Thai Studio 'Hit House' Now Open In Nolita
Albertsons to buy drugstore chain Rite Aid
More Business
Top Stories
Gun found in home of teen arrested in NJ school threat
8-year-old girl seriously hurt after being struck by stray bullet
Massive fire burns at scrapyard in the Bronx
Ensa Cosby, Bill Cosby's daughter, dies at 44
Woman found beaten, bloodied inside mall bathroom
Parents arrested after daughter found bound in car
Heather Locklear arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
TSA to test suicide vest detection at Penn Station
Show More
Man detained after sliding down plane's emergency chute
Mom of 3 hurt in Central Park tree fall speaking out
Reports: NY tourist suspected in murder of dismembered woman in Japan
Mom of girl who died of pneumonia says doctor misdiagnosed case
Union faults MTA for inadequate training of new workers
More News
Top Video
Heather Locklear arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
Mom of 3 hurt in Central Park tree fall speaking out
New York City's hidden museum
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video