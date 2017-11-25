BUSINESS

Shoppers support local stores on Small Business Saturday

Local stores hope to get a boost on Small Business Saturday.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Shoppers are supporting millions of small retailers across the country on Small Business Saturday.

Local stores, including many traditional mom-and-pop specialty shops, hoped to get a boost from shoppers' connection to the community.

Many believe the day is less about big profits. and more about discovering unique gifts, meeting your neighbors, and feeling good about every dollar you spend.

One store manager in Brooklyn says they'll also be running specials for the day to try to get more people to shop local.

"We are giving away free prizes every hour on the half-hour from some of our local vendors," said Ann Cantrell of Blue Ribbon General Store.

In Park Slope, the city's first Christmas tree lighting was set to take place Saturday evening with local businesses offering specials, sales, and holiday treats.

The event was organized by the Park Slope 5th Avenue Business Improvement District for Small Business Saturday.

"The vitality of our small businesses is what makes Park Slope 5th Avenue so special especially for the holidays when you're searching for unique gifts for all the people in your life," said Mark Caserta, executive director of the Park Slope 5th Avenue Business Improvement District.

Consumers can take part in Small Business Saturday simply by visiting their local coffee shop, using their local accountant, or even ordering pizza from a local, independent restaurant.
