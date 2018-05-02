SAVANNAH, Georgia (WABC) --Five people are dead after a C-130 military plane crashed in Savannah, Georgia.
The "Hercules" cargo plane from Puerto Rico Air National Guard crashed while performing at training mission around 11:30 a.m.
It came down at an intersection along Highway 21 and burst into flames.
A photo tweeted by the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association shows the tail end of a plane and a field of flames and black smoke along the side of a road as an ambulance stands nearby.
Military c130 down at 21 and Gulfstream Rd. Avoid the area. 21 shut down until further notice. pic.twitter.com/6hUqwmkNUu— IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) May 2, 2018
An investigation is ongoing.
