5 dead after C-130 military plane crashes in Georgia

Credit: IAFF574 Savannah via Storyful

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WABC) --
Five people are dead after a C-130 military plane crashed in Savannah, Georgia.

The "Hercules" cargo plane from Puerto Rico Air National Guard crashed while performing at training mission around 11:30 a.m.

It came down at an intersection along Highway 21 and burst into flames.
A photo tweeted by the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association shows the tail end of a plane and a field of flames and black smoke along the side of a road as an ambulance stands nearby.


An investigation is ongoing.

