Military c130 down at 21 and Gulfstream Rd. Avoid the area. 21 shut down until further notice. pic.twitter.com/6hUqwmkNUu — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) May 2, 2018

Five people are dead after a C-130 military plane crashed in Savannah, Georgia.The "Hercules" cargo plane from Puerto Rico Air National Guard crashed while performing at training mission around 11:30 a.m.It came down at an intersection along Highway 21 and burst into flames.A photo tweeted by the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association shows the tail end of a plane and a field of flames and black smoke along the side of a road as an ambulance stands nearby.An investigation is ongoing.----------