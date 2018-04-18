It was a remarkable and emotional reunion between a critically wounded livery cab driver and the New York police officers who saved him.He was shot eight times, but the officers cradled him until an ambulance arrived.Jeffrey Camacho calls the officers his angels and it was clear from the tears in his eyes how much he really meant it."He just kept talking about his three daughters, that was it," said Officer Sean Higgins of the 43rd Precinct.The 26-year-old livery cab driver was reunited with Higgins and Officer Jennifer Nicalek Wednesday afternoon. The last time they saw him was the day of the shooting."We saw a car coming up behind us, at a high rate of speed, lights flickering, hand on the horn steady. And we knew we had to get out of the car to see who needed help," said Officer Nicalek."When he first pulled up behind us we didn't know he got shot. He was holding his chest. And then I saw the blood on his legs," said Officer Higgins.Last month Camacho picked up a customer near the intersection of Morrison and Westchester Avenues in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx.Police say Mario Powell was that passenger who robbed Camacho of all he had, $23, and still shot him."He siad, don't play with me. He say you got more money. I said please don't kill me, I have three daughters," said Camacho."He said once he was shot he says he looked up and said God, please let me find some help," said Fernando Mateo of the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers.And that is why Camacho calls Higgins and Nicalek his angels. Because when he specifically prayed for help, he turned the corner and they were right there.----------