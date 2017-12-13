Carbon monoxide scare leads to evacuation of NJ elementary school

A.J. Ross reports from Elmwood Park, New Jersey.

By
ELMWOOD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A carbon monoxide scare led to the evacuation of an elementary school in New Jersey.

It happened at Gantner Avenue School in Elmwood Park on Wednesday afternoon.

It is not yet clear how many children were affected or if there were health issues.

Parents Eyewitness News spoke to said after this emergency occurred the communication between the school and parents was poor, in their opinion.

"I didn't get any message from the school," a parent said. "I was surprised. A friend was calling me, saying something is wrong. Afterwards, the teacher called me to say he is okay, you can come pick him up."

It's not yet known what led to the carbon monoxide scare and an investigation is underway.
