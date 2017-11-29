Millions of jobs in the United States may soon be wiped out because of automation.A new report by McKinsey Global Institute says machines and artificial intelligence are spreading rapidly.The changes are happening so quickly that by 2030, robots could take over 73 million jobs.Physical jobs are the most at risk, including machinery workers or people who prepare fast food.Experts say workers must develop new skills, to adapt to the future.The study cites the advent of self-driving cars, software that can respond to customer service inquiries and robots that can man assembly lines, flip hamburgers and check store inventory.