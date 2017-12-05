CAREERS

Work from home jobs that pay more than $12 an hour

Whether it's extra holiday cash, supplementing household income, or for flexibility, working from home is key for so many. (Shutterstock)

By
Whether it's extra holiday cash, supplementing household income or for flexibility, working from home is key for so many.

"I have a daughter, so it's kind of hard to find jobs you can do with children at home and make at least a decent amount of money or just enough," mom Kimberly Bockmann said.

But consumer blogger and Rather-Be-Shopping.com founder Kyle James has compiled a list of the 11 best work from home jobs that are not only legit but also can help you make money between $12 to $45 an hour.

Most of these jobs are entry-level positions and don't require any special skills, but all require reliable internet service and a computer.

1. Search Result Evaluator -- Average pay: $12-$15 per hour

2. Content Writer -- Average pay: $16-$32 per hour

3. Captcha Typing Job -- Average pay: Varies on submissions

4. Resume Writer -- Average pay: Up to $25 per page

5. Transcriber-Non Medical (requires certification) -- Average pay: $10-$25 per hour

6. Virtual Assistant -- Average pay: $13-$18 per hour

7. Customer Support Representative -- Average pay: $10-$16 per hour

8. Answering Service Worker -- Average pay: $12-$14 per hour

9. Document Translator -- Average pay: $11-$33 per hour

10. Social Media Consultant/Evaluator -- Average pay: $10-$30 per hour

11. Online Teacher/Tutor -- Average pay: $12-$45 per hour

"These jobs are great," James said. "You can work from home and set your own hours with many of them, and it's a great way to earn some money."
James said he has done the research on these jobs and warns job seekers to always check with the Better Business Bureau to review a company.

He also warns that if a company asks for cash for materials or training, that's a red flag.

