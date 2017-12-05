Work from home jobs that pay more than $12 an hour

Whether it's extra holiday cash, supplementing household income or for flexibility, working from home is key for so many.
"I have a daughter, so it's kind of hard to find jobs you can do with children at home and make at least a decent amount of money or just enough," mom Kimberly Bockmann said.
But consumer blogger and Rather-Be-Shopping.com founder Kyle James has compiled a list of the 11 best work from home jobs that are not only legit but also can help you make money between $12 to $45 an hour.
Most of these jobs are entry-level positions and don't require any special skills, but all require reliable internet service and a computer.
1. Search Result Evaluator -- Average pay: $12-$15 per hour
2. Content Writer -- Average pay: $16-$32 per hour
3. Captcha Typing Job -- Average pay: Varies on submissions
4. Resume Writer -- Average pay: Up to $25 per page
5. Transcriber-Non Medical (requires certification) -- Average pay: $10-$25 per hour
6. Virtual Assistant -- Average pay: $13-$18 per hour
7. Customer Support Representative -- Average pay: $10-$16 per hour
8. Answering Service Worker -- Average pay: $12-$14 per hour
9. Document Translator -- Average pay: $11-$33 per hour
10. Social Media Consultant/Evaluator -- Average pay: $10-$30 per hour
11. Online Teacher/Tutor -- Average pay: $12-$45 per hour
"These jobs are great," James said. "You can work from home and set your own hours with many of them, and it's a great way to earn some money."
James said he has done the research on these jobs and warns job seekers to always check with the Better Business Bureau to review a company.
He also warns that if a company asks for cash for materials or training, that's a red flag.
