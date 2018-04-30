New Jersey cellphone store employee fights back during robbery

Lucy S. Yang
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
A cellphone store employee in New Jersey refused to back down when he was confronted by an armed robber.

Abdul Malek, 40, is a fearless salesman and he now has the scars to prove it.

On Saturday, a razor blade-wielding robber came into the Paterson phone store and demanded money.

But instead of money, the violent criminal got a fight.

Despite being smaller physically, despite getting slashed in his neck, face, leg and hands and despite not being armed, Malek never gave up.

He punched, kicked and eventually grabbed a squeegee to beat the robber away.

Some of the slashes came very close to Malek's eye and veins, but he said he was not scared and it simply was not his time to go.

He said he is glad the robber got away with only three "dummy" phones. Those are the phones in the display case that don't work.

Patterson police are now looking for the razor blade-slashing robber.

