ROAD RAGE

Chevy Chase kicked during road rage incident near Mario Cuomo Bridge

David Novarro reports on actor and comedian Chevy Chase, who said he was kicked during a road rage fight near the Tappan Zee Bridge.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Actor and comedian Chevy Chase said he was kicked during a road rage fight near the new Tappan Zee Bridge, officially the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, two weeks ago.

The "Caddyshack" actor said he was cut off on the bridge and thought his car was hit, so he followed the other car until the driver pulled over.

He quickly realized his car was not damaged, but he still got into an argument with the other driver.

According to reports, one of the passengers in the car kicked Chase in the shoulder, causing him to fall hard on the ground.

The driver said Chase threw a punch first, and said the kick was self-defense.

