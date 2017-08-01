Children accused of setting cars on fire in Yonkers

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis has the latest on the car fires in Yonkers.

Eyewitness News
YONKERS, New York (WABC) --
Police believe two children are responsible for setting parked cars on fire in a Yonkers neighborhood.

The vandalism spree has been linked to two juveniles under the age of 11. So far, no charges have been filed.

Yonkers Police and Fire Departments responded to reports of a car fire Monday evening, finding a green Jaguar on fire in the parking lot shared between the Westchester School for Special Children and Castle Royale, a catering hall, on Waverly Street.

Video shows cars on fire:
EMBED More News Videos

Dramatic video of cars on fire


Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without incident, and no injuries were reported.

An SUV parked next to the Jaguar received damage from the flames, and further canvasing of the area found two additional vehicles with broken windows nearby. It is unclear who the vehicles belonged to, but it was not anyone associated with the restaurant.

Officers were able to locate the two young boys they believe are responsible for the fire, but because they are underage, they are not releasing further information about them.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car firearsonjuvenile crimeYonkers
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Girl missing, separated from family on subway
Parents sue school district over 12-year-old daughter's suicide
Man pleads guilty to killing 5-year-old son after Disneyland
Charge: Man hid girlfriend in freezer, lived with her impostor
Man dies days after package explodes in Queens
Woman to be deported after traffic violation
Portland transgender man gives birth to son
'Can safe' lands woman in Honduras jail
Show More
Rape charge dropped against USC student after video
2 kittens stolen from New Jersey animal shelter
Police: Escaped prisoner kills assistant warden's stepdaughter
Inmates used peanut butter to make escape from jail
Police search for driver after deadly hit and run in Queens
More News
Top Video
Parents sue school district over 12-year-old daughter's suicide
Mayor announces safest year on record for NYC public schools
Snake discovered hiding in desk in newsroom
Gunman sought after 2 struck by stray bullets, including 5-year-old girl
More Video