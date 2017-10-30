Clown arrested for sleeping in stranger's bedroom

Maryanna Antoldi
MARLBORO, Vermont (WABC) --
A teenager was spooked on Sunday, but it was not part of any Halloween fun.

At 3:30 a.m., Vermont State Police responded to a 911 call from the teen, who reported an unknown man in his home.

Police found Sean J. Barber, 43, intoxicated and sleeping in an upstairs bedroom inside the occupied residence. He was dressed as a clown.

Police say Barber was found to be in possession of cocaine during his arrest. The Court was contacted, and Barber was ordered held until sober at Southern State Correctional Facility.

He now faces charges of unlawful trespass and possession of cocaine charges on December 5 in Vermont Superior Windham Criminal Division.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
halloweenclownsarrestbreak-indrug arrestdrugVermont
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Trump-Russia probe charges: 2 not guilty pleas, 1 guilty
What we know: Indictments, guilty plea in Russia probe
Couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash
Bernie Sanders supports de Blasio on New York visit
Surrogate gives birth to two babies, discovers one is hers
Police: Boy jumps from overpass onto car, kills driver
Whitefish 'disappointed' contract is canceled
Storm topples trees, leaves thousands without power
Show More
3 cats shot and killed in Garden City
9-year-old boy with autism handcuffed at elementary school
Off-duty officer fatally shoots 2 robbery suspects
World Series streaker stopped during Game 5
Young NJ jump rope champion struck and killed by car
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More Photos