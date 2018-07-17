COMMUNITY & EVENTS

ABC7 Weekend Showcase: Downton Abbey Exhibition

EMBED </>More Videos

Guests will be immersed in the fascinating social history, culture and some of the most memorable moments from the show's six-season run.

NEW YORK --
Based on the beloved television show, be transported to post-Edwardian England at Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, where the characters and the iconic house come to life. Join the family and immerse yourself in your favorite show like never before.

Guests will be immersed in the fascinating social history, culture and some of the most memorable moments. See iconic costumes and sets from the show's six-season run, including Mrs. Patmore's kitchen and the servants' quarters.

Don't miss Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, located at 218 West 57th Street in NYC, now through September 3!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc7 weekend showcaseny showcase
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Parent musical theater group prepares to take the stage
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
Ryan Seacrest pays special visit to Children's Hospital
New Bronx basketball court hopes to 'slam dunk' litter
More Community & Events