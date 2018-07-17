ABC7 Weekend Showcase: Downton Abbey Exhibition

NEW YORK --Based on the beloved television show, be transported to post-Edwardian England at Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, where the characters and the iconic house come to life. Join the family and immerse yourself in your favorite show like never before.
Guests will be immersed in the fascinating social history, culture and some of the most memorable moments. See iconic costumes and sets from the show's six-season run, including Mrs. Patmore's kitchen and the servants' quarters.
Don't miss Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, located at 218 West 57th Street in NYC, now through September 3!