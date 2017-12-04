There was a joyful song ringing throughout Linden, New Jersey, Monday night as carolers went door-to-door, singing Christmas songs, and bringing good cheer to the residents.There were four sleighs all decked out as teams of Linden students, teachers, and eager residents dashed out into their community, bringing joy to some 200 families, but there was more to this festive event than a sing along.The purpose was to raise money for the town toy drive.Last year, they collected 750 toys for needy children in their community.This year, they hope to give away more than 1,000 presents.Whatever is not donated, Monday night's funds will go towards purchasing items on children's wish lists.So they sang and were merry and there's more joy to come on December 18th, when they distribute all the presents.For more information on how you can help, please email Awohlrab@lindenps.org.