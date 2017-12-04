COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Carolers go door-to-door to raise money for Linden holiday toy drive

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang reports on this holiday fun for a good cause in Linden.

By
LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
There was a joyful song ringing throughout Linden, New Jersey, Monday night as carolers went door-to-door, singing Christmas songs, and bringing good cheer to the residents.

There were four sleighs all decked out as teams of Linden students, teachers, and eager residents dashed out into their community, bringing joy to some 200 families, but there was more to this festive event than a sing along.

The purpose was to raise money for the town toy drive.

Last year, they collected 750 toys for needy children in their community.

This year, they hope to give away more than 1,000 presents.

Whatever is not donated, Monday night's funds will go towards purchasing items on children's wish lists.

So they sang and were merry and there's more joy to come on December 18th, when they distribute all the presents.

For more information on how you can help, please email Awohlrab@lindenps.org.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventssingingtoy drivefundraiserLindenUnion County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
How to enter lottery for Gracie Mansion holiday party
Eyewitness News Update
Eyewitness News Update
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting spreads holiday cheer
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Video shows moments leading up to rampage in Queens
NYCHA chairwoman to be grilled by NYC Council over lead inspections
Long Island man accused of biting out dog's eye
FDNY re-hires firefighter who posted racially charged tweets
Supreme Court allows full enforcement of Trump's travel ban
Man shot after allegedly lunging at police with glass shard
Did 'Do Not Resuscitate' tattoo reflect patient's true wish?
Young mother dies just days after contracting the flu
Show More
American tourist killed in shark attack while scuba diving
Founder of 'Golden Krust' chain shoots self inside factory
Puppy love helping 6-year-old girl with cancer
Giants fire head coach Ben McAdoo, GM Jerry Reese
Patients scrambling to find critical fertility medication amidst nationwide shortage
More News
Top Video
The oldest structure in New York City
Video shows moments leading up to rampage in Queens
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
NYCHA chairwoman to be grilled by NYC Council over lead inspections
More Video