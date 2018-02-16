LUNAR NEW YEAR

A doggone good time: Celebrations begin for Lunar New Year in NYC

(Photo/@grimace_586 via Instagram)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The eight-day celebration of the lunar new year has begun, and there are signs of it all over New York City!

Fireworks lit up the Hudson Wednesday night in a show hosted by Grucci (see photos below).

Elsewhere in the city, New Yorkers are ringing in the Year of the Dog with artwork, parades, and performances.

In addition to the annual parades in Chinatown and Flushing, Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall will have a 40-foot scroll created by school children on display on Friday, February 16.

There will also be a dragon dance and Year of the Dog dance at Lincoln Center Plaza on Tuesday, February 20. That same day, the New York Philarmonic will host a lunar new year concert and gala.

The festival is co-hosted by Committee of 100 and its US-China Cultural Institute and China's Central Academy of Fine Arts.

City students will have off Friday for the holiday, but that didn't stop one classroom in Queens from throwing a party:

Check out some pictures of the fireworks, and New Yorkers beginning their celebrations!

If you have photos or videos you want to share with us, post them on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #abc7NY.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
