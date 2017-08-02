  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Summer Fun 2017: Central Park Conservancy Film Festival

NEW YORK --
There's nothing like watching great films in a great urban park on summer nights.

Starting August 21, The Central Park Conservancy Film Festival will showcase free outdoor screenings in Marcus Garvey Park and Central Park.

The films selected to be shown share a common setting: all were shot in the iconic city of New York.

Here's a complete list of films to be screened:

Marcus Garvey Park (the Lawn; enter at Fifth Avenue and 124th Street)
Monday, August 21, 2017
Annie - 2014 (PG)

Tuesday, August 22, 2017
The Wiz - 1978 (G)

Central Park (Landscape between Sheep Meadow and the 72nd Street Cross Drive)

Wednesday, August 23, 2017
The Great Gatsby - 2013 (PG-13)

Thursday, August 24, 2017
Saturday Night Fever - 1977 (R)

Friday, August 25, 2017
The Godfather - 1972 (R)

Saturday, August 26, 2017
Spider-Man 3 - 2007 (PG-13)

Details:
Gates open at 6:30 pm
DJ from 6:30 pm until movie starts at 8:00 pm
All movies are open captioned.
To ensure that everyone can enjoy the films, the following are not permitted: alcoholic beverages, glass bottles, chairs, video cameras, and tape recorders.
Event is subject to cancellation due to weather.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventssummer funcentral parkfilm festivalcommunityNew York
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Police and community come together for 'National Night Out'
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Bizarre home invasion involves man taking off clothes, washing dishes
Man charged after running over girlfriend with car
Search for driver after woman left lying on the street
Trump: White House is 'a real dump'
Wife charged after fatal shot to husband's groin
Amazon to hire thousands at New Jersey locations
Mom warns parents after baby contracts herpes
Couple claims children were taken away due to low IQ score
Show More
Basketball court renamed in honor of Notorious B.I.G.
Trump joining GOP senators to push immigration changes
Pregnant mom, 3 sons killed in crash remembered
Man dies days after package explodes in Queens
NJ church volunteer arrested for child porn possession
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos