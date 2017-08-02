NEW YORK --There's nothing like watching great films in a great urban park on summer nights.
Starting August 21, The Central Park Conservancy Film Festival will showcase free outdoor screenings in Marcus Garvey Park and Central Park.
The films selected to be shown share a common setting: all were shot in the iconic city of New York.
Here's a complete list of films to be screened:
Marcus Garvey Park (the Lawn; enter at Fifth Avenue and 124th Street)
Monday, August 21, 2017
Annie - 2014 (PG)
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
The Wiz - 1978 (G)
Central Park (Landscape between Sheep Meadow and the 72nd Street Cross Drive)
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
The Great Gatsby - 2013 (PG-13)
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Saturday Night Fever - 1977 (R)
Friday, August 25, 2017
The Godfather - 1972 (R)
Saturday, August 26, 2017
Spider-Man 3 - 2007 (PG-13)
Details:
Gates open at 6:30 pm
DJ from 6:30 pm until movie starts at 8:00 pm
All movies are open captioned.
To ensure that everyone can enjoy the films, the following are not permitted: alcoholic beverages, glass bottles, chairs, video cameras, and tape recorders.
Event is subject to cancellation due to weather.