Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
BREAKING NEWS
Strategist Steve Bannon resigns from Trump administration
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!
Full Story
Email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Penn Station Repairs
Health
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Strategist Steve Bannon resigns from Trump administration
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!
Full Story
Email
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Eyewitness News Update
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2322205" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Your headlines and the weekend AccuWeather forecast. (WABC)
Friday, August 18, 2017 01:48PM
NEW YORK --
Your Eyewitness News Update and a look at the weekend AccuWeather forecast.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-events
eyewitness news update
digital video
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Youngest victim of marathon bombing has park named after him
Observation wheel plans in motion again for Staten Island
Eyewitness News Update
Eyewitness News Update
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Strategist Steve Bannon resigns from Trump administration
Suspect shot after several stabbed, 2 fatally, in Finland
Barber accused of touching himself near kids during haircuts
Man shot 2 days in a row and survives, Gunman sought
Police: Drunken woman swims up, bites fisherman's line
AccuWeather Alert: Flooding reported as storms dump heavy rain
2 sentenced in 2014 murder of 14-year-old girl in NJ
Powerball jackpot surges to $535M for Saturday's drawing
Show More
Man charged after human remains found in shopping cart
Police: Attacks in Spain are linked, took long time to plan
At least 1 American killed, 1 hurt in Spain terror attacks
1 dead in police-involved shooting in Bloomfield
Rapper Meek Mill arrested on ATV riding charges in NYC
More News
Top Video
Grim subway reality: Corpses sometimes kept in break rooms
NYC fallout shelters: What happened to them?
Dad of 2 from CT gets emergency stay on deportation
AccuWeather Alert: Flooding reported as storms dump heavy rain
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Penn Station Repairs
Health
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York