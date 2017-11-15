Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
BREAKING NEWS
Police: Wife of California gunman found dead in home
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Sports
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
Hidden New York
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Police: Wife of California gunman found dead in home
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Eyewitness News Update
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2652239" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)
Wednesday, November 15, 2017 01:38PM
NEW YORK --
Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-events
eyewitness news update
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
911 call: 9-year-old helps save baby sister's life
All hail! NYC taxi drivers bare it all for 2018 calendar
Eyewitness News Update
Mattress Mack to open store for Thanksgiving meal
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Police: Wife of California gunman found dead in home
Actor Terry Crews names alleged sexual assaulter on 'GMA'
Cruise nightmare for one New Jersey family
Teens who escaped detention center captured, 1 still loose
Subway rider who snubbed LeBron didn't recognize star
Cards Against Humanity buys land to block Trump's wall
Suspect in Queens double murder extradited to NYC
Sentencing for woman who killed pregnant friend, removed baby
Show More
UWS restaurant ordered to pay $2M for labor violations
Store employee told to change braids files lawsuit
Suspect wanted for sexual assault outside train station
Bronx school stabbing suspect pleads not guilty
Person in custody after deadly stabbing inside NJ home
More News
Top Video
A luxurious Thanksgiving in NYC costs $$$$
Cruise nightmare for one New Jersey family
Papa John's apologizes for criticizing NFL protests
Store employee told to change braids files lawsuit
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Sports
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
Hidden New York
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York